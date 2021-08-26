116 Civil Defense employees test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Thursday said it will temporarily shut its central office in Quezon City until the end of the month after 116 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the agency said that 116 of its staff who physically reported to the office tested positive for the virus after undergoing RT-PCR swab test on Tuesday.

Majority or 80 percent of the employees were asymptomatic of the respiratory disease, according to the office.

The OCD said during an initial rapid test, 2 employees tested positive, prompting it to conduct confirmatory RT-PCR tests for all of its skeletal workforce numbering to 114 people last Tuesday.

"OCD regularly conducts rapid antigen testing as part of our procedures to ensure that our 30% skeletal workforce is protected while doing rotation duties," the agency said.

The OCD's 116 employees have been brought to quarantine facilities.

Because of this, OCD's central office in Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo will be closed to undergo disinfection until the end of August.

The country's civil defense office assured the public that it would continue services through online channels.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) will still push through with its disaster risk reduction and management services, according to the statement.

The Philippines is battling a new surge of COVID-19 infections which experts attributed to the more transmissible Delta variant.

On Thursday, the health department confirmed over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, the 4th highest daily tally since the pandemic began in the country.

Metro Manila is currently under the modified enhanced community quarantine to stem the growth of fresh infections.

WATCH