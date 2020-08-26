US donates PPE sets, hygiene kits to Davao City

US Embassy in the Philippines, Handout

MANILA - The US government on Wednesday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) sets and hygiene kits to Davao City to support the city's efforts in addressing COVID-19.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim handed over the donation to Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during a virtual event.

US multinational firm Procter & Gamble (P&G) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided 1,450 hygiene kits, which will be distributed to various facilities in Davao City.

The hygiene kits contained face masks, soap, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, toothbrushes and sanitary napkins.

Meanwhile, the PPE sets are part of the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s P15-million donation to Philippines hospitals.

This assistance is part of the US government's nearly P1 billion investment to support the Philippines’ COVID-19 response, its embassy in Manila said.

Over the past 2 decades, the US has provided more than P228 billion in development assistance to the Philippines, including more than P29 billion in health assistance, the embassy added.