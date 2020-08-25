The ANC Brief: Curing PhilHealth

President Duterte vowed to clean up the controversial Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), if it’s the last and only thing he does until the end of his term. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Down to a single paper clip

President Duterte wants PhilHealth to publish all procurement down to a single paper clip. At the House hearing on alleged anomalies at PhilHealth, the NBI said some P114-million contributions were “diverted” to various bank accounts in 2011. Sen. Richard Gordon showed a video of a party at a PhilHealth office that included a lewd dance. Meanwhile, PhilHealth President Ricardo Morales has been asked to resign.

No recollection

President Duterte said he didn’t know any of the personalities pushing for the formation of a revolutionary government. But on March 21, 2018, Duterte was guest at the national convention of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC), the group advocating the declaration of a revolutionary government. On Sept. 25, 2018, he met with members of the MRRD-NECC in Malacanang.

Martial law in Sulu?

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana proposed putting Sulu under martial law after Monday’s deadly blasts. The Islamic State group reportedly claimed responsibility for the blasts. But a military official said the claim is “propaganda.” The NBI sent a forensics team to Jolo to identify the bombers.

Reinfection

If the trend keeps up, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is set to breach the 200,000 level in the next few days. A study from Hong Kong revealed the grim possibility of reinfection.

Beating the odds

This New Yorker and Australian were crazy enough to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant during COVID-19. ANCX pays a visit to their Almusal Cafe along Katipunan.