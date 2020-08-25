Smuggled cigarettes, goods worth P1.45 million seized in Zamboanga peninsula

MANILA - Cigarettes, rice and second-hand clothing worth some P1.45 million were seized by Bureau of Customs operatives in the Zamboanga peninsula.

The BOC said in a statement Tuesday that 50 sacks of rice and 25 master cases of cigarettes worth P1 million were found on a passenger ship in Zamboanga City, while P450,000 worth of used apparel were seized on another ship in Zamboanga del Norte last week.

Importing used apparel, or ukay-ukay, in commercial quantities is prohibited under Republic Act No. 4653.

Meanwhile, the bureau said it also destroyed a different batch of confiscated cigarettes worth P2.1 million in Jolo, Sulu, after discovering them from different ports in the province.