RevGov 'useless, pointless, absurd', says Cavite gov

MANILA -- A governor on Wednesday branded as "useless, pointless and absurd" the proposal of President Rodrigo Duterte's supporters for him to head a "revolutionary government" that would pave the way for a shift to federalism.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said he did not believe the President would entertain the "foolish" proposal because "he is a patriot."

"Resorting to such travesty will only destroy our country. Itigil na natin 'yang walang kwentang REVGOV isyu na 'yan.

It is useless, pointless and absurd," the governor of Calabarzon's most populous province said on Facebook.

Instead, the country’s leaders should “talk about revolutionizing THE Government,” Remulla said.

He urged the national government to use technology to make its transactions with the public easier, address corruption in taxes, give projects to honest bidders, and boost internet access.

Cavite, home to some 3.7 million people, is the first and only province with an certification for ISO or standards applied by private organizations to ensure that it could meet the needs of customers, said its governor.



The province south of the capital has the lowest procurement prices in the country, collects taxes “with no criminal compromises” and deals with accusations of sexual harassment “with no sacred cows spared,” said Remulla.