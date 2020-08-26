Quezon City coronavirus cases soar above 10,000 with new infections

MANILA - Quezon City recorded 234 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total to 10,404.

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 299 more people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 7,441.

Quezon City's death toll went up to 405, with 6 new deaths recorded.

Of the total number of cases, 2,558 are still active.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,270, followed by District 1 (1,771) and District 6 (1,715).

Certain areas in the city were earlier placed under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas placed under lockdown were: