Locsin tells opposition: 'Why fear 2022 elections? You have a good candidate'

Locsin theories ‘seriously wanting in credibility,' says Robredo camp

MANILA — The opposition should “welcome an election in 2022 instead of wishing for someone to die,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Wednesday, when he was asked about President Rodrigo Duterte’s health condition.

Duterte on Tuesday revealed that he was told by his doctor he was at risk of developing cancer from Barrett’s Esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

Locsin said this was “new” information to him and that he hoped “we are all praying for him to get well.”

“If people stand for democracy as they claim to, although I doubt it, they should welcome an election in 2022 instead of wishing for someone to die,” he told ANC.

“What is it with the opposition that makes them so fearful of facing an election in 2022? They have a good candidate,” he added, without explicitly saying Vice President Leni Robredo.

“She conducted a great campaign, considering that she was barely supported by the Liberal Party, which by the way, might have been involved in her husband’s death,” said Locsin.

“This poor woman just fought there and got it, she got 200,000 votes. Why is the opposition so afraid to field her in 2022? Don’t be like that.”

The Liberal Party is chaired by Robredo, whose husband, former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo died in a plane crash in 2012. She beat then-Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos by some 260,000 votes in the vice-presidential race.

“Mr. Locsin's pontifications on the current situation, like his conspiracy theories, are seriously wanting in credibility,” said Atty. Barry Gutierrez, spokesperson of Robredo’s office, in response to Locsin's remarks.

"We look forward to the election in 2022. It is this administration's supporters, with their loud, if lonely, calls for a ‘revolutionary government’ that are clearly terrified of the end of this term,” Gutierrez added.

Duterte’s supporters recently urged him to lead a “revolutionary government” that would pave a shift to federalism.

The President on Monday said he had nothing to do with the proposal.

"Madami ngayon ang naglalabas na revolutionary government tapos ako ang sinasabi na... Wala akong pakialam niyan, wala akong kilala na mga tao na yan at hindi ko yan trabaho," he said in a speech.

(Many reports are coming out now about a revolutionary government...I don't care for it. I don't know the people there and that's not my job.)