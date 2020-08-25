Locsin rejects PH Coast Guard plan to have own attaché in Beijing

MANILA - Foreign Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Tuesday rejected the Philippine Coast Guard's plan to have its own attaché at the Philippine Embassy in Beijing

In a tweet, Locsin said assigning one would mean conceding exclusive sovereignty over Philippine coastal waters “so they are now subject to discussion instead of automatic protest.” He added there is already a Defense attaché for national defense issues.

“PH Coast Guard wants own attaché in Beijing Embassy. Flat NO. We have a Defense attaché for national defense issues. A separate Coast Guard attaché means we concede exclusive sovereignty over our coastal waters so they are now subject to discussion instead of automatic protest,” the secretary tweeted.

The Philippines' top diplomat earlier invoked the country's arbitral award against China as it said Beijing was "reading too much" into Manila's refusal to join military exercises in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

Locsin said the country has been "consistent and clear" in its stand on the West Philippine Sea.

"What is ours is ours under the Arbitral Award and no one else can tell us different. Our relations have been going really well. Let's keep it that way. We're sitting out this one, we don't know if we will the next one. Okay?" he said in a tweet.

The Philippines has asserted its arbitral victory against China's sweeping claims in the disputed sea was nonnegotiable.

Beijing has continued to ignore the ruling and said it was "illegal and invalid" and even warned the US for its "intensified meddling."