Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away 'due to lingering illness'

BREAKING: Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan died today at 6:45am at the Cardinal Santo Hospital due to a lingering illness. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/nT0reHGgT6 — CBCPNews (@cbcpnews) August 26, 2020

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) announced the passing of Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop emeritus Oscar V. Cruz on Wednesday.

“Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan died today at 6:45 a.m. at the Cardinal Santo Hospital due to a lingering illness,” CBCP News said in a tweet.

Cruz was 85.

Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz. Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan/File

Born November 17, 1934 in Balanga, Bataan, Cruz received his seminary training at the University of Santo Tomas Central Seminary, and further theology studies at the Lateran University.

He was the first Filipino rector of San Carlos Seminary of the Archdiocese of Manila from 1973 to 1978 and was an auxiliary bishop of Manila from 1976–1978 and archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Fernando from 1978–1988.

He was appointed Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan on July 15, 1991 and was the head of the CBCP before retiring in 2009.

Bayan Secretary-General Renato Reyes extended his condolences to the family and colleagues of the late archbishop

"I had known him when we worked together in many campaigns during the Arroyo regime. We were together in the fight vs election fraud, against the killings of activist and in the broad united front," he said in a statement.