House of Representatives' coronavirus cases rise to 54

MANILA - The House of Representatives said Wednesday it recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19, raising its tally to 54.

The 2 personnel are siblings and live in the same house, according to House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales.

The first case is a staff of the Human Resources Management Service who last reported for work on July 29, while her sibling is from the engineering department who reported for work on Aug. 14 and 17.

"He started showing symptoms on Aug. 17," Montales said. "Contact tracing is ongoing."

The Philippines as of Tuesday recorded 197,164 coronavirus infections, of which 61,730 are considered active cases.

The nationwide tally includes 3,038 deaths and 132,396 recoveries. - with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News