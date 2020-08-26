Duterte 'safe' in Davao City after Jolo twin blasts: PSG



MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is "safe" and in "good condition" in Davao City following twin explosions in the southern province of Sulu that left at least 15 dead, the head of his security detail said Wednesday.

The Presidential Security Group monitors Duterte and his family "24/7" and remains on "heightened alert" despite the absence of threat, according to its commander Col. Jesus Durante III.

"The President is actually safe and he’s in good condition and in good health dito sa (here in) Davao," he told state-run PTV.

"For now, wala naman talagang (there's no) deliberate or confirmed or validated security threat apparently as of this time that is directed against the President. But still, we are not putting our hats down so we are always on guard, as I’ve said earlier, 24/7."

The PSG coordinates with other security forces and urges the public to provide necessary information to ensure the President's security, Durante said.

"We employ now a 360 degree protection to our President and his family, especially ngayon (now) that we are facing an unseen enemy, which is itong (this) COVID-19, and nandiyan pa ang (there are) terrorism and other security threats," he said.

"So, again, 24/7, we are monitoring the current situation dito sa Davao at sa buong Pilipinas (here in Davao and also nationwide)."

The Philippine military earlier identified the Abu Sayyaf as the prime suspect behind Monday's bombings in Jolo.

Duterte will consider the military and police's recommendation to declare martial law in Sulu following the blasts, Malacañang said Wednesday.