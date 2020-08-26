DOH says Duque to accept PhilHealth chief resignation, ‘appreciates’ work during pandemic

MANILA — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III will accept the resignation of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) head Ricardo Morales, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

“Ito ay tatanggapin nang maluwag ng Secretary natin as chair of the Board,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

(This will be accepted by the Secretary as chair of the Board.)

However, Vergeire said it will be up to the Office of the President “ if they will accept or not.”

Morales said he will resign on Monday following President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for him to step down due to his medical condition and amid multiple investigations on alleged corruption at PhilHealth.

Vergeire said Duque understands Morales’ situation. Morales earlier said he is battling cancer.

“Alam natin lahat and he has announced to everybody, meron s'yang sakit. And this is part of the, siguro, mag-treatment s'ya, so he decided he will just resign,” Vergeire said.

(We all know he has announced to everybody that he has an illness. And maybe he will undergo treatment so he decided he will just resign.)

Despite accusations of corruption and controversies at PhilHealth, Vergeire said Duque appreciates the work of Morales.

“The Secretary truly appreciates yung mga ginawa ni President Morales, especially that he has this illness pero during this pandemic, s'ya ay nagtrabaho nang maayos at naibigay naman po ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan through the PhilHealth,” Vergeire said.

(The Secretary truly appreciates the work of President Morales, especially that he has this illness but during this pandemic he worked properly and was able to give the needs of our citizens through the PhilHealth.)

Following Morales’ resignation, PhilHealth senior vice president for the legal sector Rodolfo del Rosario Jr. also quit his post while insisting that he did not pocket government money.