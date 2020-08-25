DFA consular office in Tuguegarao suspends operations due to lockdown

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said its consular office in Tuguegarao will suspend operations after the local government placed the city under modified enhanced community quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will be from Aug. 26, Wednesday, to Sept. 4.

Applicants who have prior appointments affected by the suspension must secure another appointment by email to [email protected] and submit the following.

Name

Date of birth

Original appointment date and time

Preferred date and time of new appointment.

"The preferred new appointment may be any time between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on working days (Monday to Friday) from September 7 until October 7, 2020," the office said.

The consular office could suggest a different time and date for applicants if their preferred schedule is full.

"Affected applicants are requested not to proceed to CO Tuguegarao without getting confirmation of their new appointment time," the DFA added.

The department said applicants can reach CO Tuguegarao by email at [email protected], or call (078)377-0267 or 0917-8961-251 during office hours, in case of emergency or urgent consular services.