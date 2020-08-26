DFA chief Locsin tells RevGov backers: 'Just form cheering squad, clap outside Palace'

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte's supporters who are urging him to head a "revolutionary government" should instead "form a cheering squad" and clap outside Malacañang, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said Wednesday.

The proposal for a revolutionary government or RevGov that would pave the way for a shift to federalism is "a seditious movement to keep the government," said Locsin.

"This is really unique in its insanity... Why would you do that? Why don’t you just form a cheering squad, stand outside the Palace and clap?” he said in an ANC interview.

"Why would you form a movement that says, 'We like the government, we like the government to stay'... Somebody should tell them, 'You like the government to stay, then you go out there'," he added.

Duterte's supporters, he said, should just support whoever the President would endorse as his successor if they wanted his brand of leadership to continue after the end of his term in 2022.

"Wait for the president to pick his candidate and support them,” suggested Locsin.

“However, if the movement goes to the extent of really trying to subvert the coming elections, then that's sedition and that should be met with the full force of the law,” he said.

Locsin also rejected Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III's statement that the people supposedly have a right to revolt.

"That was really a lunatic statement. One, there's no such thing as a right to revolt," he said. "He's saying that a revolutionary government is a right? No, it is an abrogation of rights. It is the substitution of facts—if you can pull it off successfully."

Duterte on Monday said he had nothing to do with the proposed revolutionary government.

"Madami ngayon ang naglalabas na revolutionary government tapos ako ang sinasabi na... Wala akong pakialam niyan, wala akong kilala na mga tao na yan at hindi ko yan trabaho," he said in his address televised on Tuesday morning.

(Many reports are coming out now about a revolutionary government...I don't care for it. I don't know the people there and that's not my job.)