Despite receiving highest disapproval rating among agencies in survey, DOH vows to continue work

MANILA—The Department of Health on Wednesday dismissed the results of a survey showing that it got the highest disapproval rating among government agencies in the Philippines.

“Kung anuman po ang lumalabas sa survey, this serves to guide us and make us better but we will still continue to work and we will still continue to provide these health services to our citizens in the country,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing. Vergeire was asked to react to Publicus Asia’s Pahayag SONA Survey, which was conducted among 1,500 people from August 1 to 11, 2020.

“The Department of Health received the highest total disapproval rating with 35.1%,” said Publicus Asia, a lobbying and campaigns firm, in its online post.

The survey also showed that the Department of Education and the House of Representatives both got a total disapproval rating of 32.2%.

Vergeire said the DOH would rather focus on serving Filipinos.

“We are committed to provide these services, to respond better to this pandemic para ma-end natin ito at magkaroon tayo ng transitioning to the new normal,” she said.

(We are committed to provide these services, to respond better to this pandemic so we can end it and we can transition to the new normal.)

The DOH, especially Secretary Francisco Duque III, has been receiving flak for its response to the pandemic, prompting legislators and health groups to call for the Secretary’s removal.