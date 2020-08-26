Criticized for outfit, Robredo responds to bashers with #SupportLocal call

MANILA -- Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday took criticism of her outfit as an opportunity to encourage Filipinos to support local brands of clothing.

Robredo said a mauve blouse that she was wearing during a taped speech on Monday was from Filipino brand BAYO, which she and her daughters have patronized even before she entered politics.

She said her admiration for the company grew after it partnered with her office to produce safety gear for medical frontliners during the coronavirus pandemic.

"May mga pumuna ng hitsura natin sa public address nung Monday. Nakakalungkot man na yun yung pinansin at hindi yung laman ng sinabi, gusto kong patulan kasi opportunity to advocate for #supportlocal," she said on Facebook.

(There are some who criticized our appearance at a public address on Monday. Though it is sad that that was what drew attention and not what we said, I'd like to address this because it's an opportunity to advocate for #supportlocal.)

The Vice President also said she had her hair in a ponytail because it had grown long and it was easier to wear an anti-virus mask with her tresses out of the way. She said she had long been wearing eyeglasses and kept this as an added protection against the virus.

Robredo, during Monday's speech, proposed giving the 10 million poorest Filipino families P5,000 monthly for 4 months to help them cope with the pandemic.

She also suggested hiring indigent Filipinos as contact tracers, creating an unemployment insurance system, helping businesses shift to digital sales, rolling out livelihood programs for displaced migrant workers, putting up shared cell sites in areas with no signal, raising the pay of health workers, and boosting support for fisherfolk and farmers, among others.