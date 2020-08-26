7 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 10,035

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the COVID-19 climbed to 10,035 on Wednesday, with 7 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,217, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,076 of those infected have recovered, while 742 have died.

The DFA reported 47 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Wednesday.

26 August 2020



Similar to yesterday’s figures, the DFA records no new fatalities among Filipinos abroad due to COVID-19, and another positive development in the total number of recoveries, with 47 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. (1/4)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/6VQ3UFb4mq — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 26, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 356 in the Asia Pacific, 366 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 163 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 202,361 people. The tally includes 3,137 deaths, 133,460 recoveries, and 65,764 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News