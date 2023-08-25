Marcos Jr. to lead necrological rites for Toots Ople in Malacañang

Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will lead the necrological service for the late Migrant Workers Secretary Susana "Toots" Ople in Malacañang on Monday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Friday.

Marcos, Jr. and Ople's family will receive her remains at the Kalayaan Hall, and a memorial service would immediately follow around 9:30 a.m.

"It will be a closed private service. Secretary Ople's remains will lie in state up to 3 p.m.," the statement read.

DMW said Ople's remains will then be moved to the Blas F. Ople Building at the Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA in Mandaluyong City, where public viewing and final services would happen at 5 p.m.

The migrant workers chief died peacefully on Aug. 22, 2023.

Marcos Jr. had mourned the demise of Ople, describing her as a “friend” and an “excellent” public servant.

"There cannot be a better example of the perfect mix of compassion and hard-nosed pragmatism than in Toots. She got many things done in her years of public service, and all for others, never for herself," the President said in separate statement.