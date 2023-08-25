President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. talks to the new members of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas at Malacañang Palace on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said all political parties were welcome to join and support his Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), following his earlier call for a coalition with "like-minded" parties.

Marcos described politics as "a game of addition."

"Kagaya ng sinasabi ko noong election, noong kampanya, kahit naman sino, kahit anong kulay ng kanilang pulitika, kung handa silang tumulong ay bakit hindi natin sila isasama?" Marcos told reporters in a chance interview in Zambales.

(Just like what I said during the election campaign, no matter what their political color is, if they are willing to help, why will we not welcome them.)

"As long as they are willing to help the government, as long as they are willing to help us in pursuing in promoting the policies we created for our people, then of course they are welcome to join," he said.

Potential PFP allies must support efforts to boost the economy and back the party's candidates in the 2025 midterm elections, he added.

On Thursday, the President said his political party was eyeing alliances with "like-minded" groups ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, which he said would have a "big impact" on the 2025 polls.