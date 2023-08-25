A man walks on a breakwater wall at Ukedo fishing port, near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (background), in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023, a few hours before the release of treated radioactive water into the sea. On 24 August in the early afternoon, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) started the discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific ocean despite opposition of local fishermen and some neighboring countries. Frack Robichon, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Friday said there was "nothing to worry about" over Japan's gradual release of wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said radioactive elements were filtered out of the water, except the tritium, levels of which were harmless and lower than what is discharged by operational nuclear power plants.



"There is very minimal or no risk with regards to the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant... It is a very small volume of water in a big or vast body of ocean water, [which] will further dilute this tritium," Solidum told ANC.

"If you look at the logic behind this process, then there is nothing to worry about," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC





The start of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water from Fukushima over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater is treated and will be harmless, a position backed by UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA said on Thursday that new on-site tests had confirmed the levels of radioactive tritium in the water being discharged were safe.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

Watch more News on iWantTFC

But China has warned the release will contaminate the ocean, and immediately responded Thursday by blasting Japan as "extremely selfish".

It then banned all Japanese seafood imports "to comprehensively prevent the food safety risks of radioactive contamination" -- with Japan hours later demanding China lift the ban.

North Korea's foreign ministry likewise criticized the release, urging Japan to call it off.

Some fishermen in Japan and the Philippines have also voiced opposition.

Three reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi facility in northeastern Japan went into meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people in 2011.

Since then, plant operator TEPCO has collected 1.34 million cubic meters of water that was contaminated as it cooled the wrecked reactors, along with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.

It is expected to take around 30 years for all of the wastewater to be discharged.