MANILA — The Department of Education’s total travel expenses doubled to P1.692 billion in 2022 from P805.092 million the previous year, according to the latest Commission on Audit report.

In the 2022 audit report on the DepEd, the COA said the agency's foreign travel expenses jumped to P8.687 million from P747,815.28.

Meanwhile, the DepEd's local travel expenses doubled to P1.683 billion from P804.344 million.

In the same report, the state auditors flagged lapses in the procurement process of milk and other nutritious products, including the Enhanced Nutribun Bread or E-Nutribun, for a total amount of P60.899 million.

In Ilocos Norte, the regional office of the DepEd procured P2.175 million worth of E-Nutribun and Brown Rice Nutty Fruity Bars which were replaced by the supplier with Kalabasa E-Nutribun.

“The foregoing lapses in the procurement process casts doubts on the transparency and competitiveness of the bidding processes,” the audit team said.

The DepEd told the audit team during the exit interview that its regional office would strictly adhere to contract rules by carefully determining the presence of any conditions that warrant the issuance of amendment to avoid preventing other suppliers from bidding on the same terms.

The audit team said it recommended ensuring that the public would be safeguarded from unlawful schemes where technical specifications could later be modified without sufficient legal basis.

The office of Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte received a copy of the audit report on July 27, 2023.