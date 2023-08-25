BI: New travel guidelines 'clarification' of existing rules

Departing passengers queue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday said that the new departure guidelines announced by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) were just a "clarification" of the existing rules on departure.

The BI pointed to the statement of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla saying the guidelines issued by the IACAT would not require additional requirements for departing tourists.

"More than 95 percent of departing Filipinos would not need to present more documents apart from the basic ones," Remulla was quoted as saying in a statement.

The revised guidelines listed only 4 basic documents that Immigration officers will check, such as a passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of departure; an appropriate valid visa, whenever required; a boarding pass; and a confirmed return or roundtrip ticket, whenever necessary.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the new guidelines merely detail the requirements for other categories of departing Filipinos.

In the fresh guidelines, self-funded tourists are required to show financial capacity or source of income and proof of employment, aside from the tickets and hotel booking.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

But in an ANC interview Friday, IACAT head Nicholas Ty said they do not require proof of financial capacity for "most passengers."

"Proof of financial capacity would only be requested by the immigration officer if there appears a red flag on the part of the traveler," he said.

"If a traveler has already, on previous occasions, been able to travel without any red flags, without any concerns, without being required proof of financial capacity, chances are that traveler will have the same experience as well," he added.

Ty also defended the requirements, saying they are founded on other laws and incorporated into the departure formalities.

But even in the absence of any law, he said, "the state in the exercise of its police power can limit most constitutional rights, including the right to travel."

It happened on "multiple occasions in the past" and their constitutionality was upheld by the Supreme Court, Ty noted.

The IACAT is an inter-agency body chaired by the Department of Justice and co-chaired by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.