President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S.A. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, for a five-day official working visit. KJ Rosales, PPA Pool/File

MANILA - Of the 130 projects from the investment leads during the foreign trips of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., only 9 have been realized so far, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual admitted that this is “relatively small” in percentage compared to the total investment leads amounting to 71 billion USD.

The new projects, which total 205 million US dollars, are in the business process outsourcing, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. They are from the United States, Singapore, and Europe, according to Pascual.

"There are 2 verifiable facts on our foreign direct investment. In 2022 and 2023 there has been a decline. Correct?” Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman asked during Thursday’s House Committee on Appropriations hearing on DTI’s proposed 2024 budget.

“Yes,” Pascual answered.

“The pledges generated by the President during his foreign travels have not been realized at the moment?” Lagman further asked.

"Mayroon na pong na-realize, ‘yung 9 projects from US, Singapore, Europe… new projects… ‘Yung 9 projects 205 million USD,” Pascual replied.

"With all the visits so far that we have done, we’ve been able to generate investment leads in the total amount of 71 billion USD. These projects numbering 130 projects will form part of the pipeline of investments that we will work on so that they are realized this year and the coming years,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO