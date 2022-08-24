UK-based Pinay actress, kabilang sa cast ng ‘The Sandman’ fantasy series

LONDON - Tampok sa ‘The Sandman’, ang bagong fantasy series ng American streaming at production company na Netflix ang UK-based Pinay actress na si Lourdes Faberes.

Hango ito sa award-winning DC comic series na isinulat ni Neil Gaiman. Umiikot ang kwento ng ‘The Sandman’ series sa paglalakbay ng karakter ni Dream o Morpheus.

Malaking karangalan para kay Faberes ang mapabilang sa proyekto. Ginagampanan niya ang papel bilang Kate Fletcher sa Episode 5 ng serye na pinamagatang ‘24/7’.

“We’re just happy. We’re happy that, especially that the long time fans of the graphic novel, they’re happy as well. but in terms of us, for me personally, the experience of filming it was already the reward because it was so much joy to do it, to be a part of something I love so much as well,” sabi ni Lourdes Faberes, aktres sa “The Sandman.”

Bagama’t hamon ang paggawa ng proyekto sa gitna ng pandemya, itinuturing ni Faberes na malaking karangalan ang mapabilang sa serye.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had acting because everyone is a fan of what they were doing. "We were all very passionate and in love with what we were doing, and because it felt very us against the world in terms of COVID.” saad ni Faberes.

Bahagi noon si Faberes ng theater company na Repertory Philippines bago pumunta sa UK noong 1997 para mag-aral sa Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Masaya ang aktres na nakikilala na ang talento ng mga Pilipino at mga aktor mula sa Asya sa mga malalaking proyekto.

“There’s a lot more of us in America, but in the UK, it’s been harder but we’re progressing, and I think the thing to do is always celebrate that. Although I have to say that when I take on a role, my first thing is the story and what I can bring to it. I don’t think about representation when I’m in the middle of it. It’s afterwards that you think oh how nice that I get to be in withouth having to explain why I’m there,” dagdag ni Faberes.

Ginagampanan ng English actor na si Tom Sturridge ang pangunahing karakter ng 'The Sandman.' Unang napanood ang 'The Sandman' sa international release nito noong August 5, 2022.

