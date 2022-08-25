Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. PNP PRO-1/file

PAMPANGA — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Thursday said he welcomes the increase in social media posts reporting crimes in the country, expressing optimism about the public's rising vigilance.

“This is the first time that people are posting crimes that is happening in their area. And we should welcome this development because the people are now speaking,” Azurin told reporters at the sidelines of his visit at Camp Olivas in San Fernando City, this province.

Azurin was at the said camp, the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), to attend the celebration of 121st Police Service Anniversary.

For the PNP chief, social media posts about crimes are the public's way of informing authorities and concerned government agencies about such incidents in their localities.

"It should be [a] welcome development that the community now is openly participating in informing the authorities that crimes are happening in their community that needs to be addressed, that needs to be solved and it will be solved by everyone," said Azurin.

The country's top cop noted that recently, the PNP noticed a surge in social media posts about crime incidents, although many of which were previously reported cases that had already been considered solved by the police.

Other purported crime incidents posted in social media turn out to be either rehashed or completely false information.

"The PNP would like do our part in educating our people to be more discerning of the true situation, particularly on crime matters, and be able to distinguish between crime hike and crime hype," Azurin said.

He directed police officers to work hand-in-hand with local executives so that an effective plan by the whole community can be crafted in preventing, preempting and solving crimes.

“We need to develop a relationship with our community... Kailangang mararamdaman po ng ating mamamayan na ang kanilang pulis ay nagmamalasakit, handang tumulong, handang rumesponde, 24/7,” the police chief said.

He also reiterated the marching orders of Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. to implement maximum police visibility nationwide.

"Kung mayroon po silang hindi natugunan na krimen sa kanilang lugar, then they should be willing to suffer the consequences, that is, to be relieved from their respective posts," Azurin said.

