Students attend their class at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels, August 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The resumption of in-person classes nationwide this week was generally peaceful, with no untoward incident involving students reported to authorities, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday.

"So far, generally peaceful 'yung ating pagbubukas ng mga klase simula noong Lunes. Wala naman tayong naitalang any untoward incidents," said Police spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo.

(The opening of our classes was generally peaceful since Monday. We did not receive reports of any untoward incidents.)

"Hindi lamang dito sa Metro Manila, pero pati sa malalaking region tulad ng Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and even po diyan... Davao. Naging maayos naman 'yung daloy ng pagbubukas ng klase," she added.

(It is not only in Metro Manila but in such other regions as Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and even in Davao. The opening of classes went smoothly.)

The police official assured parents that their children would be safe despite the recent incidents of killings and abductions in the capital region and nearby provinces.

Some 24,000 to 25,000 police personnel have been deployed near schools across the country to help maintain peace and order during face-to-face classes, she said.

"Ang instruction ng ating chief PNP ay i-maintain itong ating police visibility, presence diyan sa ating eskuwelahan, diyan sa ating public transportation terminals para na rin masigurong ligtas na araw-araw," said Fajardo.

The new school year officially started Aug. 22, with academic institutions allowed to implement distance or blended learning until Oct. 31. Starting Nov. 2, all schools will be required to shift to in-person classes.

The Department of Education this week said 28,035,042 students have enrolled for School Year 2022-2023.