MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday led the oath-taking of the National Press Club and Publishers Association of the Philippines' officers for this year, photos from the Chief Executive's social media showed.
The new officers are the following, according to the press group:
- President: Lydia Bueno, Remate
- Vice President: Kristina Maralit, Manila Times
- Secretary: Paul Gutierrez, People’s Journal
- Treasurer: Mina Navarro, Abante
- Auditor: Leonel Abasola, PNA
The following comprise the press club's new board of directors:
- Aya Yupangco, DWIZ
- Jean Fernando, Manila Bulletin
- Alvin Murcia, Daily Tribune
- Madelynne Dominguez, Manila Bulletin
- Jun Mendoza, Philippine Star
- Nats Taboy, Remate
- Bobby Ricohermoso, Saksi
- Benedict Abaygar, Manila Times
- Jeany Lacorte, Abante
- Joe Torres, UCA News
"Tayo'y umaasa na sila'y ating magiging katuwang sa pagtaguyod sa kapakanan ng mga mamahayag at pagpapaunlad sa propesyong inaasahan ng mga Pilipino para sa tamang impormasyon," Marcos said in an Instagram post.
The Palace has yet to name the new officers of the Publishers Association of the Philippines as of this story's posting.
