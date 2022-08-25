Photo from President Marcos' Instagram page

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday led the oath-taking of the National Press Club and Publishers Association of the Philippines' officers for this year, photos from the Chief Executive's social media showed.

The new officers are the following, according to the press group:

President: Lydia Bueno, Remate

Vice President: Kristina Maralit, Manila Times

Secretary: Paul Gutierrez, People’s Journal

Treasurer: Mina Navarro, Abante

Auditor: Leonel Abasola, PNA

The following comprise the press club's new board of directors:

Aya Yupangco, DWIZ

Jean Fernando, Manila Bulletin

Alvin Murcia, Daily Tribune

Madelynne Dominguez, Manila Bulletin

Jun Mendoza, Philippine Star

Nats Taboy, Remate

Bobby Ricohermoso, Saksi

Benedict Abaygar, Manila Times

Jeany Lacorte, Abante

Joe Torres, UCA News

"Tayo'y umaasa na sila'y ating magiging katuwang sa pagtaguyod sa kapakanan ng mga mamahayag at pagpapaunlad sa propesyong inaasahan ng mga Pilipino para sa tamang impormasyon," Marcos said in an Instagram post.

The Palace has yet to name the new officers of the Publishers Association of the Philippines as of this story's posting.

