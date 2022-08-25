Transport group PISTON stage a protest opposing the no contact apprehension policy (NCAP) of various local government units in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Sept. 10, 2021. Various groups are opposing the NCAP, saying it adds to the burden and worries of public transport workers as they deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it would push for lower fines for public utility vehicles under the no contact apprehension policy (NCAP), which a House panel scrutinized on Thursday following complaints from motorists.

Fines imposed by local governments should be the same as or lower than those implemented by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), suggested LTO chief Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III.

"We will only tag after the due process has been given. We will be appealing later on this morning...to the LGUs to reduce the penalty," Gaudiz told the House Committee on Transportation.

"The penalties exacted by LGUs are much much higher. Maybe we could harmonize this, there would be lesser complaints," he added.

LGUs base their penalties on a joint administrative order (JAO) issued by the Department of Transportation and Communications in 2014. For reckless driving, a motorist will pay P750 under MMDA rules, but that fine climbs up to P2,000 for the first offense under the JAO.

The LTO clarified that its role is only to tag the violator. It said paid fines go to local governments.

During the House panel's hearing, Guadiz enumerated a technical working group's other proposals to improve the NCAP, including accrediting local governments' IT providers for traffic monitoring to avoid possible violations of the Data Privacy Act.

Second, the motor vehicle owner should be given 15 days to contest or respond to a summons before they are tagged as a violator, said Guadiz.

He added that the driver of a tagged vehicle at the time of the violation, instead of its owner, should be held accountable for fines.

Other LTO officials on Thursday morning discussed these recommendations with local governments implementing the NCAP.

Several transport groups earlier raised concerns on the allegedly "questionable" implementation of the policy.

Private car owners and public transportation groups also filed petitions before the Supreme Court to stop the NCAP, complaining of "excessive and inhumane" traffic fines.