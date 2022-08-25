Isabela sustains minimal damage from Florita

Residents remove their fishing gear from the overflowing Pinacanuan river due to heavy rains brought about by Severe Tropical Storm Florita (international name: Ma-on) in Ilagan City, Isabela province on Aug. 23, 2022. Villamor Visaya, AFP

MANILA — The province of Isabela sustained minor damage during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, Isabela Gov. Rodito Albano III said Thursday.

"Wala masyadong impact na nangyari sa northern Isabela. There was very little damage, except for this overflow of bridges that until now are not passable because of the level of water," Albano told ANC's "Headstart".

Florita made landfall over Maconacon, Isabela on Tuesday, and then left the Philippine area of responsibility early Wednesday.

Damage to crops in the province was also "minimal," Albano said.

"Mga konti lang 'yung damage sa amin, not alarming," he said.

Albano said the neighboring Cagayan province was most affected by the storm.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, three people were reported killed and four others were injured in the wake of Florita.

Some 47,000 people or 11,900 families were also affected by the storm across 15 provinces and five regions, the NDRRMC said in its latest bulletin.

In the interview, Albano warned of flooding in Isabela should storms occur consecutively. He renewed his call for the creation of an Integrated Water Resource Management in the country.

"There are 30 water agencies in the country na walang coordination and walang integration. So, that's a prelude also for the creation of the Department of Water," he said.

Albano said such proposal was presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week.

In his State of the Nation Address last month, Marcos mentioned the creation of the Department of Water Resources as one of the priorities of his administration.

"Kailangan na talaga tayong gumalaw. Kakaunting ulan, babahain kaagad 'yung mga waterways natin. Nagkakaroon ng critical levels sa mga dams. Tapos sala tayo sa lamig, sala tayo sa init. 'Pag summer, wala tayong tubig. 'Pag tag-ulan naman, sobra-sobra ang tubig natin," Albano said.