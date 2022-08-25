Fil-Am frontliners to be honored on Heroes Day in West Covina

The USA-Philippine Business Association (UPBA) is all set to host the first Filipino-American Frontliners Heroes’ (Bayani) Day on Aug. 27 at the West Covina Civic Center.

The event, slated from 11am to 7pm, is a tribute to Filipino-American frontliners whose courage, selflessness and dedication guided the community through the pandemic.

The whole day affair will feature entertainment highlighted by special guests Robin Nievera and Kiana V. Attendees will have dining options from Filipino dishes and street food along with some freebies from the booths of Filipino owned & managed small businesses.

There will also be a free raffle exclusively for frontliners.

The event will also have a mini job fair where job hunters can get interviewed & job offers from the leading community hospitals in Southern California.

The whole Fil-Am community of Southern California is invited to celebrate the Modern Day Heroes.

For more details and for interested sponsors or vendors, you can contact organizers at usaphilsbaca@gmail.com.