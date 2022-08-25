MANILA — Senators grilled Thursday officials of the education and budget departments over the purchase of P2.4 billion worth of laptops, which state auditors deemed overpriced but outdated.

In its 2021 audit report on the Department of Education, the Commission on Audit flagged the procurement of the laptops that were intended to help public school teachers in distance learning.

The COA said the laptops were "overpriced" and "too slow" because of "outdated" processors.

Based on the audit report, DepEd initially gave an estimate cost of over P35,000 per laptop but later accepted the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service's (PS-DBM) pricing at over P58,000.

Lloyd Christopher Lao, former head of the PS-DBM, claimed that the price increase was due to the high demand for laptops and "add-ons."

"There's also add-ons in the requirement of DepEd, 'yong warranty, 'yong serving software. I think that's the reason why tumaas. Kasi noong 2020 to 2021, naubos po ang laptop ng PS-DBM because all agencies were requesting for laptops. Also in the market, nagkaubusan ng laptop," said Lao, who was also embroiled in the controversial Pharmally deal.

Former Education Secretary Leonor Briones also attended the hearing, explaining why the Deped passed the procurement of the laptops to the PS-DBM.

The laptop project is included in the September 2020-approved Bayanihan to Recover as One Law but its Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) was released only 3 months after, Briones said.

The DepEd is unable to handle the 6-month period given to complete the project so they passed it to PS-DBM through a memorandum of agreement, she said.

Some senators quickly distanced Briones from the laptop controversy, but other DepEd and PS-DBM officials received a mouthful from senators.

Among them are DepEd Undersecretary for Administration Alain del Pascua and Information and Communications Technology Service Director Abram Abanil, who both resorted to finger-pointing as to who approved the purchase of laptops at a higher price.

For her part, Sen. Risa Hontiveros lined up PS-DBM's pending COVID-19-related contracts from various government agencies.

"Kitang-kita na breeding ground ang PS-DBM ng inefficiency, negligence of duties at graft and corruption," Hontiveros said.

"I have supported the calls to abolish PS-DBM but we should not forget the wrongdoings of the past. All those responsible for those irregularities should be held administratively and criminally liable," she said.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said he saw "honest corruption" following the 5-hour Senate hearing.

"I'm very sure it's honest corruption. Mayroong collusion dito," he said.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will continue its DepEd laptop probe on Tuesday.