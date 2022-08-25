Constitutional expert Christian Monsod weighs in on proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution, Thursday, August 25, 2022, during the hybrid organizational meeting of the Senate committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB

MANILA — One of the framers of the 1987 Constitution on Thursday opposed fresh proposals to amend the country's Charter, pointing out that "self-serving" members of political dynasties would be the ones leading the crucial process.

"When the Constitution is put together by Congress that's dominated by political dynasties with their own self interest, what kind of Constitution do you think they will come up with?" said lawyer Christian Monsod during the first hearing of the Senate committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes.

Monsod was a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission that drafted the present Charter.

The Constitution has an anti-dynasty provision, but this has not been implemented due to the absence of an enabling law.

"Our problem in the Philippines on legislation is that, it is the power of political dynasties there. That's why in every reform, there are loopholes put there by the moneyed and dynastic families... That is called the iron law of oligarchy," Monsod said.

For him, Charter change (Cha-cha) would be meaningless unless the political dynasties are dismantled.

"Until we dismantle the political dynasties by voting for the poor from the bottom up, things will not change... You start at the bottom, at the barangay... The poor should control the barangays. Give them the power. Support them para maalis na 'yung mga dynasty sa barangay," he argued.

"It's a long distance run of endurance. But until we get a new generation of leaders who come from the poor, there will be no real change in this country," he added.

But for Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, elective leaders who came from poverty eventually become "trapos" themselves.

"Please don't expect too much kapag nakaupo na 'tong mga mahihirap na 'to. Dahil sa experience ko, marami nang mga naging barangay kapitan na mahirap pero nung nakaupo na, yumaman, nagbago ang ugali," he said.

"Hindi na siya pro-poor. Maraming politiko ganyan: Nung nakaupo na, nakatikim ng sarap ng buhay, nakalimutan na 'yung mahihirap na constituents," the former national police chief added.

Ding Generoso, member of former President Rodrigo Duterte's Cha-cha consultative committee, advocates for a "radical" rewriting of the Constitution as opposed to the "ineffective" piecemeal amendments.

"Hindi puwede 'yung anik-anik o piecemeal. 'Yan na ginagawa natin sa loob ng 100 taon. Ang bunga po ay anik anik din... Para bang may cancer 'yung tao pero binibigyan natin ng paracetamol. Ginagamot lang ang sakit, pero hindi tinutugunan yung ugat. Kailangan hukayin natin 'yung ugat at doon natin atakihin," he said.

He added that Charter change should not be viewed as a cost but rather an "investment" for the future generations.

"Siguro tingnan natin ito bilang investment para sa kinabukasan ng mga anak at apo at mga ipapanganak pa na salinlahi. Hindi po gastos ito," he said.

RELATED VIDEO