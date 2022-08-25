Photo handout from the Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA — Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said she and officials of the US Embassy in Manila on Thursday discussed strengthening ties and cooperation on public information.

The Palace official said she met the US Embassy's new spokesperson and Press Attaché Kanishka Gangopadhyay.

"Kabilang sa mga natalakay natin ay ang pagpapalakas ng relasyon at pagtutulungan ng inyong opisina sa US Embassy lalo na sa aspeto ng public information at communications campaign," Cruz-Angeles said on Facebook.

(The issues we discussed include strengthening relations and cooperation between our office and the US Embassy, especially in the aspect of public information and communications campaign.)

"Magkakaroon pa tayo ng mga ganitong pagkakataon dahil hindi lang sa sambayanang Pilipino nakararating ang mga tamang impormasyon ukol sa mga programa at inisyatibo ng ating pamahalaan, kundi pati na rin sa diplomatic at international community," she added.

(We will have these opportunities because the information on the programs and initiatives of our government does not reach only the Filipino public, but also the diplomatic and international community.)

Cruz-Angeles said she also met Camille Conde, the US Embassy's press and media specialist.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson earlier said Washington would remain a reliable partner of Manila.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

