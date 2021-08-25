MANILA -- Vice President Leni Robredo is under self-quarantine following close contact with someone from her office who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I started my quarantine yesterday after she developed symptoms. Because of this, I need to continue with my quarantine," she said in a statement.

Robredo said she will be undergo RT-PCR testing on Monday, the 8th day after her last exposure.

She will continue her quarantine until the 14th day from her last exposure following protocol, she added.

Robredo also said she will cancel some of her scheduled activities and apologized to those who may be affected by it.

"I will continue to work from home during the entire period," she said.