MANILA - The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) said Wednesday unequal distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries may lead to the emergence of more COVID-19 variants.

IVI Director General Jerome Kim said that delays in rolling out vaccines in poor countries like sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the lack of testing, means that the virus can further mutate in these areas.

“The unchecked pandemics generate variants that will eventually undermine the effectiveness of these vaccines that we worked so hard to get made and into people’s arms,” Kim said in an interview with ANC.

He said that vaccine makers have been producing between 200 to 300 million doses per week, and that 5 billion doses have already been administered globally so far.

“They are making a lot of vaccines. We have a problem distributing it equitably,” he said.

However, while some of the richer countries have vaccinated up to 70 percent of their population, some less developed nations have managed to vaccinate only 1 percent of their people.

“We know that in those countries that are 1 percent, COVID will spread.”

Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected over 213 million people and caused over 4.45 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 38 million infections and more than 630,000 deaths.

India comes second, with 32 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 575,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 435,000 confirmed fatalities.