MANILA (UPDATED)- The Philippines on Wednesday night took delivery of 362,700 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer, which the government procured.

Of the shipment, 50,310 doses were first unloaded in Cebu around 6:30 p.m., while the rest arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital Manila just before 9 p.m.

The government will deliver the 50,310 doses to Davao on Thursday morning, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Prior to the arrival of the fresh delivery, more than 4.5 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine product have already been received by the Philippines, based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. More than half of those were donated by the COVAX facility.

Officials said the newly arrived vaccines will be deployed to provincial regions like Calabarzon where coronavirus infections are high.

The 2-dose mRNA vaccine was the first brand to be approved for emergency use in the Philippines, getting its approval on Jan. 14, and to be allowed for use on those aged at least 12 years old.

The US drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine that had earned its emergency-use authorization there in December, making it the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation as health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.

"Ang ibig pong sabihin, mas mahaba na po ‘no ‘yung mga naging period ng kanilang clinical trial at nakita na talagang pumasa na po siya sa standards ng safety at efficacy for a vaccine to be commercially available," said Eric Domingo, head of the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration, on the Pfizer product's full approval by the US FDA.

(This means that its clinical trial had been extensive and showed that the product passed the standards on safety and efficacy for a vaccine to be commercially available.)

The US Embassy in Manila is hoping Pfizer will get full approval for its vaccine in the Philippines.

"We're hoping in the Philippines, there will be a similar move too so people will have confidence to have a vaccine that has gone beyond emergency use authorization," said David Gamble, US Embassy counselor for economic affairs.

Speaking during President Rodrigo Duterte's "Talk to the People" on Tuesday night, Domingo said Pfizer is expected to apply for the same approval in different countries, including the Philippines.

"Kapag nabigyan na rin po siya natin ng authorization or Certificate of Product Registration dito sa Pilipinas, maaari na po siyang maging available sa private sector. So madadagdagan po ang paraan sa mga kababayan natin na mabakunahan," Domingo said, addressing Duterte.

(Once Pfizer's product is granted authorization or Certificate of Product Registration here in the Philippines, it can already be made available to the private sector. So, our countrymen can have another option to get vaccinated against COVID-19.)



The Philippine FDA has so far granted emergency use authorization for products of seven other vaccine manufacturers, namely AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya, Johnson & Johnson, Bharat BioTech, Moderna, and Sinopharm.

At least 48.5 million doses of different vaccine brands have already been received by the Philippines, of which, nearly 30.7 million have been administered, as of Monday, Aug. 23, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said.

Almost 13.2 million people in the country have so far been fully vaccinated since the rollout started March 1. They account for 17.11 percent of the target population for inoculation.

The Philippines, as of Wednesday, has recorded a total of 1,883,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 125,378 are active.

- with report from Reuters

RELATED VIDEO