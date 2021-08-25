MANILA -- Senator Nancy Binay is now under quarantine after her mother, Dr. Elenita Binay, tested positive for COVID-19, the lawmaker said Wednesday.

In a statement, Binay said her mother is manifesting mild symptoms of the disease.

"My family and I are asking for your continued prayers for her full recovery--and as always, prayer is our first line of defense."

Test results for her father, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, came back negative, she said.

Binay called on the public to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

"The exposure to the virus is real--and there's a high chance that someone out there is a silent carrier," she said.

.@SenatorBinay now under quarantine after mom, Dra Elenita Binay got positive result on COVID-19 test. Former VP Jejomar Binay, tested negative of the virus. pic.twitter.com/Q8QIoPokUw — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) August 25, 2021

- Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO