MANILA – Due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Manila has joined a list of nearly 50 areas in the Philippines where public and private sector efforts must focus on in terms of ending hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

Margot Torres, private sector lead for the Pilipinas Kontra Gutom (Philippines Against Hunger) movement, said on Wednesday that while the number of hungry Filipino families has already dropped from 7 million in the third quarter of 2020 to 4 million, it's still crucial for the whole country to work together to end hunger.

"Really, the partnership with government is important because if we want to solve the problem that's so daunting we really need to dissect it," she said.

She also explained that based on data analysis on hunger and malnutrition across the country, they've now come up with two programs that can work to help the country achieve its goal of eradicating hunger.



Task Force Zero Hunger chairperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles, meanwhile, said focusing on priority areas will help anti-hunger programs be more impactful and help the local economy recover faster from the health crisis.

"These are the priority areas where hunger incidence is greatest. With a complex problem like that, let's fix those that need to be fixed ASAP and then put a timeline," he said.

As for former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Cielito Habito, unity is crucial for the country to reach its zero hunger goals. The country's leadership should be the first person to spearhead this unity, he said.

"Unify the country and let's all rally behind our shared ideals which is, in this case, to defeat hunger and defeat severe malnutrition," Habito said.

"Definitely, we've had too many among us, especially in our leadership who seem to be commenting division rather than unity."

Patricia Non, who founded the Maginhawa Community Pantry to help feed families displaced by the pandemic, also called on more private sector groups to support community-based efforts that help empower hungry families.

"Para po sa mga nandito, sana mag-serve po siya na inspiration na minsan pala okay na hindi siya 'sponsored by', hindi siya donor -driven kung hindi community-driven," Non said.

"Kumbaga sa bayanihan, kung nagbubuhat tayo ng kubo, lahat tayo na sa ilalim ng kubo. Walang na sa sasakyan, walang na sa taas ng kubo and lahat nakalapat 'yung paa sa lupa," she added.

Since setting up a community pantry in Non's neighborhood, over 6,700 other pantries have also sprouted up across the country organized by groups or individuals who were inspired by the program.

