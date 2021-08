Phivolcs image

MANILA - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Zamboanga Zibugay Wednesday night, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 8:03 p.m. approximately 23 km southeast of Mabuhay town at a depth of 24 km.

Intensity 3 was registered in Zamboanga City.

An aftershock is expected although damage is unlikely from the quake, the agency said.