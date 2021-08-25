Photo from Manila PIO

MANILA— Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso was discharged from the Sta. Ana Hospital on Wednesday after 10 days of confinement due to COVID-19.

The Manila Mayor tested positive for COVID-19 on August 15, and was brought to the hospital on the same day after experiencing severe cough and mild colds.

"[Noong] Fifth day [of confinement] wala na sintomas. May awa ang Diyos talaga," the mayor told reporters on the eve of his discharge from the hospital.

Domagoso reportedly lost his sense of smell and taste - a symptom of the disease - on August 20, but regained them 2 days later.

Domagoso also shared a photo of a DOH announcement that showed that COVID-19 patients are deemed recovered when symptoms of the disease have already subsided after 10 days and if the patient is already symptom-free for 3 days.

Aside from the mayor, Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. She was discharged from the hospital last week.

The Manila Public Information Office has yet to answer queries if the mayor would proceed at home or resume work at the city hall.