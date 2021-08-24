MANILA—Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. on Tuesday said some vaccine manufacturers prefer to deal with only the national government, a condition that has hampered tripartite procurement deals with local private companies.

According to Galvez, manufacturers such as Sinovac and Gamaleya prefer orders from national government since it is simpler and they only have to talk to one party.

Other manufacturers, such as Moderna and AstraZeneca, meanwhile, have stopped accepting new orders.

"Marami pong manufacturers hindi po interesado sa multi-party agreements kasi ang gusto po nila, isa lang ang kausap," Galvez said.

(Many manufacturers are not interested in multi-party agreements because they want to talk to only one party.)

Some vaccine orders are also facing regulatory issues, such as Bharat Biotech's Covaxin that has yet to receive an approval from the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC), Galvez added.

The country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also yet to grant Novavax an emergency use authorization.

Galvez said the national government is only practicing due diligence in vaccine procurement.

"Hindi po namin hino-hold 'yung tripartite agreement. Hindi po namin dine-delay. Ang ginagawa lang po namin is 'yung due diligence, katulad ng DOH, ganoon din po ang ginagawa namin. Kaya po talagang gusto po namin 'yung pera ng LGU at 'yung pera ng private sector, hindi po sila mapapahamak sa ginagawa po natin," he said.

(We are not putting the tripartite agreement on hold. We are not delaying it. We are only practicing due diligence, like what the DOH is doing. We want the money of the LGU and the private sector to not go to waste.)

As of Monday, nearly 13.2 million individuals are already fully vaccinated against the disease.

Nearly 17.5 million others, meanwhile, have received their first dose, data from the government showed.

