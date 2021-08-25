President Rodrigo Duterte extends his hand to his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who showed a gesture of respect during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago Thanksgiving Night at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on June 24, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said he and his former longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go would not run in the 2022 elections if his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio runs for President, an official said on Wednesday.

Duterte made the remark during a meeting with several Cabinet officials on Tuesday, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Sinulat ko po ang kaniyang sinabi, ‘Should Sara decide to run, Bong Go is out. For my part, dahil delicadeza, hindi puwede dalawa kami d’yan. If she runs, out na rin ako,'" Roque said in a radio interview.

(I wrote what he said, 'Should Sara decide to run, Bong Go is out. For my part, because of delicadeza, we cannot both be there. If she runs, I am also out.')

The footage of the meeting that aired on government station PTV-4 did not include this statement. A source said he had "no idea" why it was edited out.

Duterte in Tuesday's speech said he would run for the vice presidency in next year's elections, confirming an earlier announcement by his political party, which was criticized by opponents as a ploy for the President to keep his grip on power.

"I will run as vice president, then I will continue the crusade. Number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs," Duterte said. "I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance but I can always express my views in public."

The announcement came ahead of the PDP-Laban's national convention on Sept. 8, where it is also expected to endorse Go to be its presidential candidate in the 2022 polls.

The President has "consistently" shunned a Duterte-Duterte tandem with his daughter next year, said Cabinet Secretary and PDP-Laban executive vice president Karlo Nograles.

"Ang sinasabi niya, ‘pag tumakbo si Mayor Inday, Sara Duterte, ang kaniyang anak, pagkapangulo ay hindi niya—malamang magbabago ang isip niya," Nograles said in a CNN Philippines interview.

(He said if his daughter Mayor Inday, Sara Duterte, runs for president, he will likely change his mind.)

"As it stands right now, parati naman niyang sinasabi parang hindi niya gusto na Duterte-Duterte ‘yong tatakbo, as it stands right now.”

(He always says that he does not want a Duterte-Duterte ticket, as it stands right now.)

SCHEME FOR POWER?

Under the constitution, a president can serve only one term, and the announcement had been widely anticipated as Duterte had already hinted he could seek the No. 2 job, a move seen by political observers and critics as a backdoor to the presidency.

Duterte was heeding "the clamor of the people," Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the PDP-Laban party, said in a statement.

Critics believe he could be making a play for retaining power by taking over as president under a scenario in which Go wins and then resigns, enabling Duterte to shield himself from possible legal actions when he leaves office.

"This is really part of the scheme of the Duterte clique to extend not only influence but control of government," said opposition congressman Carlos Zarate.

Duterte-backer Nograles said the move would "guarantee continuity of the administration's programs during the past 5 years," including his war on drugs, which an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor wants investigated.

Duterte's legal counsel, Salvador Panelo, has described as "unfounded and illogical" claims that he would control the office of the president should he clinch the vice presidency.

Opinion polls show Duterte remains hugely popular, despite his bloody anti-drugs campaign and criticism of the pandemic response, but analysts say his popularity would not necessarily rub off on Go.

In the Philippines, the president is elected separately from the vice president.

Duterte has previously said he wanted Go to be his successor. His endorsement in 2019 helped Go to become a senator, a post he carries out alongside his duties as Duterte's personal aide.

"In choosing his successor, President Duterte is grappling with an unstated urgent concern: who can be best trusted to protect and insulate him from almost certain criminal suits once he is out of power," said think tank the Center for People Empowerment Governance.

Go has been the 76-year-old president's closest aide since the late 1990s, when Duterte was a congressman representing his hometown Davao City.

Previously, Go has insisted he is not interested in the presidency.

"Vaccines first, before politics," Go, who chairs the senate committee on health, told Reuters.

The President's daughter, Mayor Duterte-Carpio, has outshone Go in opinion polls, but she and her father have played down the prospect of her running.

Political analyst Victor Manhit said until candidacies were officially filed, starting in October, everything is speculation, with opinion polls showing other vice presidential candidates including a Manila mayor just behind Duterte.



— With a report from Reuters