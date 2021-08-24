Duterte accuses DILG of corruption during Roxas' term

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte alleged that there was corruption in the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) during the term of former secretary Mar Roxas.

In a taped speech that aired Tuesday night, Duterte briefly talked about the corruption allegations stemming from reports of the Commission on Audit (COA) during the administration of late president Benigno Aquino III.

Among the agencies mentioned by Duterte were the Department of Justice, then headed by Senator Leila de Lima, and the DILG under Roxas.

According to Duterte, COA flagged the DILG for over P7 billion worth of unliquidated fund transfers to various projects back in 2014.

He then compared it to the DOH's COA-flagged P67 billion COVID-19 response funds, saying that the DOH used the funds to buy medical supplies and personal protective equipment, whereas the money was taken in cash during Roxas' time.

"Ito unliquidated cash advances. Ito perang kinuha talaga. Eh itong kay Duque magbili eh. Ito, nag-cash advance. Nagbale," Duterte said.

(These were unliquidated cash advances. They took the money in cash. This issue it Duque, they used it for buying items. But they took the cash in advance.)

Back in 2013, the COA said DILG had P7.040 billion unliquidated fund transfers, which were supposedly used for various projects.

Roxas, who served as DILG secretary from 2012 to 2015, also faced corruption allegations in relation to the rehabilitation projects in areas devastated by Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

Duterte's accusation against Roxas came as he defended Duque and the Department of Health from corruption allegations following the release of COA's 2020 report earlier this month.

Roxas and De Lima have yet to respond to Duterte's allegations as of posting.