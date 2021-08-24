Caloocan mayor Malapitan tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA—Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

"Ikinalulungkot kong ipabatid na ako ay nakumpirmang positibo sa COVID -19," he said in a statement.

(I regret to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19.)

"Ako ay nasa maayos na kalagayan at kasalukuyang nagpapagaling," he added.

(I am in good condition and currently recuperating.)

The mayor said those who came in close contact with him must self-isolate and undergo testing.

The COVID-19 RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test is being offered free in the city, he said.

Malapitan also assured his constituents the city government would continue its operations amid the still raging pandemic.

"Umasa po kayo na ang inyong lingkod ay patuloy na nakaantabay sa mga nagaganap at pangyayari sa ating lungsod habang patuloy ang aking komunikasyon sa mga iba’t ibang sangay ng ating pamahalaan," he said.

(You can be assured I will continue to monitor the events in our city while communicating with different offices of the city government.)