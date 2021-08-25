A Canadian coalition forces member walks through an Evacuation Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/US Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters



MANILA - Two more Filipinos have evacuated out of Afghanistan into Tajikistan after Taliban militants captured major cities and returned to power, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

A total of 185 Filipinos have left the Middle Eastern state, according to the DFA. Of the 185, 22 arrived on Wednesday from London via a Philippine Airlines flight.

The foreign office estimated there are still 24 remaining in Afghanistan, of which 16 have requested company or government repatriation.

The DFA issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan, which prompts mandatory evacuation of Filipino nationals, after the Taliban captured key cities, including capital Kabul, over a week ago.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier said Filipinos working in Afghanistan are considered "undocumented" because the Philippines has no existing labor agreement with the Middle Eastern nation.

Filipinos remaining in Afghanistan were advised to reach out through the following contact details:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH

Email: isbpeatn@gmail.com

— Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

