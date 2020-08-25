US vows to support PH following Jolo blasts

Russia, UK, China condemn Jolo bombings

MANILA - US Ambassador Sung Kim said the United States will continue to support the Philippines in strengthening national security following the Jolo blasts.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of yesterday’s bombings in Jolo. We join the Philippine government in condemning these attacks and will continue to support our Filipino partners to strengthen national security,” Kim said.

David R. Stilwell, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said the United States stands by the Filipino people.

“Assistant Secretary Stilwell offers his deepest condolences to those affected by the bombings in Jolo, Philippines. We condemn this senseless attack and stand by the people of the Philippines,” the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs said in a tweet.

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev condemned the Jolo bombing, describing it as a terror attack. In a tweet of the Russian Embassy, Khovaev also conveyed his sympathy to the injured.

“I strongly condemn the horrible terror attack that occurred in Jolo, Sulu and express my heartfelt sympathy to the injured and their families. I expect that the perpetrators of this crime will sustain the punishment they deserve,” Khovaev said.

British Ambassador Daniel Pruce also tweeted his expression of sympathy, adding that the United Kingdom condemns all acts of terrorism.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the innocent victims of the #JoloBlasts. The UK condemns all acts of terrorism,” Pruce said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila also condemned the Jolo bombings and expressed condolences to bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery to those injured.

“At this moment of grief, our hearts are with the Philippine government and people,” it said.

Eight soldiers, a policeman, and six civilians were killed, while 74 others were injured as twin explosions ripped through the town plaza of Jolo in the southern province of Sulu on Monday noon.

The military said a suspected female suicide bomber also died during the second blast.