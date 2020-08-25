US, Philippines renew CHED-Fulbright scholarship program

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim (left) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero De Vera (right) sign an agreement to implement a scholarship program that would send Filipino college teachers to pursue graduate degree and non-degree studies in American universities. Photo from the CHED

MANILA — Faculty members of Philippine colleges and universities can pursue graduate studies in the United States under a renewed scholarship program, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said on Tuesday.

The commission made the statement after its chairperson, Prospero de Vera, signed on Monday a new agreement with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim to implement the CHED-Fulbright scholarship program.

"This new agreement continues this valuable and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries," said De Vera, himself a Fulbright scholar.

Under the agreement, Filipino teachers in higher education will be sent to American universities so they can pursue graduate degree and non-degree programs.

The scholarship covers tuition, non-academic fees, monthly allowance, airfare, and other support funds amounting to $77,250 or P3.9 million for 2 years.

"Currently, we have 18 scholars who have already completed their program and are expected to render return service to their respective sending higher education institutions," said De Vera.

The CHED and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) awarded the first batch of scholarship grants in November 2016 to 17 Filipino higher education faculty and staff.

The Fulbright program, founded by United States Senator J. William Fulbright in 1946, is one of the most widely recognized scholarships in the world.

Since 1948, the PAEF has awarded Fulbright grants to nearly 3,000 Filipinos to study, teach, lecture and conduct research in the United States.