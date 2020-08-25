Sulu attack 'puts to test' new anti-terror law: solon

Soldiers respond to the site of a deadly blast of an improvised bomb in Jolo, Sulu on Aug. 24, 2020. Nickee Butlangan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The double bomb attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens in the southern province of Sulu "puts to test" the new Anti-Terrorism Act, a lawmaker said Tuesday, as he urged authorities to use the measure against terrorists without committing rights abuses.

A suicide bomber on Monday noon blew herself up in the Jolo town plaza as authorities cordoned off the area after an improvised explosive attached to a motorcycle detonated outside a grocery store, authorities earlier said.

"I urge our law enforcement authorities to investigate this fully and bring the perpetrators to justice," House Deputy Speaker Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said in a statement.

"As this puts to test the recently enacted Anti-Terrorism Law, we hope to see it work without the abuses and misuses we warned about concerning indiscriminate arrests and violations of human rights," said the lawmaker.

The law approved by President Rodrigo Duterte in June allows the detention of terror suspects for up to 24 days without charge.

The legislation defines terrorism as intending to cause death or injury, damage government or private property or use weapons of mass destruction to "spread a message of fear" or intimidate the government.

The vague wording of the bill gives "almost absolute power to designate -- even wrongly, mistakenly or maliciously -- groups as 'terrorists'," said the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL).

The United Nations' human rights office has also criticized the legislation, saying in a recent report that it "dilutes human rights safeguards."

But government officials say the alarm is overblown, citing provisions that exempt "advocacy, protest, dissent, stoppage of work... not intended to cause death or serious physical harm."

Authorities argue the Philippines needs additional powers to battle the multiple armed groups that regularly carry out attacks on police and civilians.

The Abu Sayyaf group, whose leader Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan was arrested last week, is the prime suspect in Monday’s twin blasts, authorities earlier said.

Hataman said the bombers "only know how to sow fear in order to hide their cowardice."

"We will not allow a few to curtail our road to peace. We will not allow these cowards to achieve their misguided objectives, and we will not bow down to fear," he said.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse