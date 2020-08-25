Philippines logs nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total over 197,000

Catholics wait outside aiming to attend mass at Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Aug. 23, 2020, the first Sunday since the return of Metro Manila to general community quarantine status. Mass gatherings within places of worship remain limited for areas under GCQ. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has topped 197,000 as the country’s health department reported 2,965 additional confirmed infections on Tuesday.

The caseload climbed to 197,164, of which, 61,730 are considered active infections. Researchers project the country’s cumulative tally of cases to reach between 220,000 to 230,000 by the end of the month.

The Philippines reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China, where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Majority of Tuesday's additional cases are from Metro Manila (1,575), while the rest are from Negros Occidental (237), Laguna (151), Cavite (129), and Batangas (95).

The respiratory disease has claimed the lives of 3,038 in the country, up by 34.

Those who recuperated stood at 132,396, after 368 new recoveries were reported.

As the health ministry continues to validate COVID-19-related cases, some 53 duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which 13 were tagged as recoveries.

The agency also said 5 cases earlier recorded as fatalities turned out as recoveries, while a patient who reportedly survived the illness happened to have died from COVID-19.

As of Aug. 23, the Philippines has tested 2,189,989 individuals for the novel coronavirus, of whom 230,657 yielded positive results.

The DOH had previously explained that positive results still undergo validation because some may be repeat tests or erroneous entries.

Nationwide, around half of the 1,700 ICU beds, of the 12,800 isolation beds, and of the 5,200 ward beds allotted for COVID-19 patients are still available.

Meanwhile, 73 percent of the country's 2,200 ventilators, which are used by critically ill patients, are at the ready.

The government eased lockdown measures in the country this month after the economy plunged into recession due to shuttered business activities since mid-March.

Millions have been left jobless and the country’s national debt breached P9 trillion at the end of June, of which 32 percent was foreign debt.

The Philippines has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and has surpassed China's tally.

More than 23.6 million cases of the disease have been recorded globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University's latest COVID-19 dashboard, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa topping the list among countries with most infections.

More than 813,000 succumbed to the disease, and over 15.3 million have recovered.

Various clinical trials for treatment of the disease, and development of vaccines are underway.