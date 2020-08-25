Manila cemetery offers free cremation for local residents who succumbed to COVID-19

MANILA - The Manila North Cemetery is offering free cremation services for residents of Manila City who succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), city mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said Tuesday.

“Libre po ang cremation services para sa mga pumanaw na Manila City resident dahil sa COVID-19. Maaari niyo pong dalhin ang urn sa Manila North Cemetery. First-come, first-served basis po ito,” Moreno said in a Facebook post.

(Cremation services for Manila city residents who died of COVID-19 are free. You can bring the urn to the Manila North Cemetery. First-come, first-served basis.)

According to the health department’s COVID-19 tracker, the city of Manila has logged 13,911 coronavirus infections, with 213 fatalities and 9,346 recoveries.

Nationwide, there are already 197,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, of which, 61,730 are active infections.

The death toll stood at 3,038, while the total recoveries are 132,396.